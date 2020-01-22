Can parties make tax cuts and a lower pension age add up?

There was a sense of déjà vu heading into Sinn Féin’s latest election news conference today.

The other parties tend to hire different buildings for their election bases, with Fine Gael, Labour and Fianna Fáil having all switched venues from the 2016 campaign.

Sinn Féin has stuck to the same rather cramped basement room in their permanent HQ in 44 Parnell Square, opposite the Rotunda hospital.