Business leaders opposed to return of confidence and supply

Almost three-fifths of business leaders have expressed concern at the prospect of the general election returning another government requiring a confidence and supply arrangement.
After the 2016 election, Fianna Fáil agreed to support Fine Gael by committing to not bringing down the government or vote against it on confidence motions. The original deal extended to three budgets but an extension was agreed due to uncertainty around Brexit.
In a survey of Institute of Directors...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team