Business leaders appeal for calm in wake of election

Leading business lobbyists and the head of Bank of Ireland have moved to quell panic about the economy after the general election.

Following the surge in support for Sinn Féin, there have been warnings that policies backed by left-leaning parties could scare away international investment

Danny McCoy, chief executive of Ibec, previously said that some of Sinn Féin’s proposals, although not directly targeted at business, were “reckless”. The lobby group also singled out...