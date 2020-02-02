Bruton finds climate change is low on the priority list

Out on the canvass in Donaghmede in north Co Dublin with Richard Bruton, it quickly becomes apparent that climate change is not occupying the minds of his constituents.

As he moves from house to house, the Minister for Climate Action is quizzed on pensions, housing, health, special needs assistance and even education, but not the one thing he is actually responsible for.

“It has been coming up very little, certainly not spontaneously,” Bruton says....