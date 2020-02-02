Sunday February 2, 2020
Bruton finds climate change is low on the priority list

It has become a central part of international politics, but the threat of global environmental catastrophe has not caught the imagination of voters in north Co Dublin, as the Minister for Climate Action discovered in the campaign trail

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
2nd February, 2020
2
Richard Bruton out canvassing with his team in Donaghmede. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Out on the canvass in Donaghmede in north Co Dublin with Richard Bruton, it quickly becomes apparent that climate change is not occupying the minds of his constituents.

As he moves from house to house, the Minister for Climate Action is quizzed on pensions, housing, health, special needs assistance and even education, but not the one thing he is actually responsible for.

“It has been coming up very little, certainly not spontaneously,” Bruton says....

