Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Brendan Drumm: Promises to add hospital beds will not solve health crisis

Radically changing how services are delivered would reduce the need for acute beds, but in the race for votes, this proposal falls on deaf ears

2nd February, 2020
OECD figures show Ireland spent $4,915 per capita on healthcare in 2018. In Britain the figure was $4,070 and in France it was $4,965. Picture: Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Many commentators are concerned about auction politics dominating the general election campaign. In healthcare, the obvious example is parties’ commitments to thousands of new hospital beds.

These promises will involve building the equivalent of five large hospitals which, based on the new National Children’s Hospital, could cost €10 billion. Huge costs will be added to what is already one of the world’s most expensive health systems.

Ironically, these beds will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Red C poll coalition options: Majority backs a FF-led coalition government

The second most popular option among the public is a left-wing coalition government, but this seems unlikely to transpire

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Beware of party promises on insurance sector reform

Proposals are not in the power of any future government to deliver

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Fine Gael’s only hope to stay in power is ‘to house train Sinn Féin’

Ivan Yates predicts Fine Gael will struggle to retain 40 seats in the election and may have to woo ‘the Shinners’

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago