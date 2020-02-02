Blank Canvass: Ross’s green posters being recycled a little too quickly

Recycled too soon

Shane Ross has been having a spot of bother with posters going missing. Blank Canvass was sent a picture from Fassaroe recycling centre in Wicklow where a stack of his posters were to be seen lying forlornly in a dumpster. Ross has gone to great effort to place “I’m recycled” stickers on his posters but we’re certain he was hoping they wouldn’t see the recycling centre quite so quickly. A...