Blank Canvass: Leo’s sleight of tweet during a TV debate

No one is safe from the Healy-Rae canvassing machine, it appears. Hurling pundit Buff Egan was in the middle of a live interview with the Our Game YouTube sports channel when two Healy-Rae canvassers began knocking on his door. Despite pointing at his laptop in an effort to ward them off, the knocks continued until Buff brought his laptop with him and answered the door.

“Can the Kerry hurlers come back this year, is there...