Almost 80% of voters switching to SF ‘want change from status quo’

More than three-quarters of voters switching to Sinn Féin want a change from the status quo of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, according to new Red C research.

The surge in Sinn Féin’s support is being driven by its ability to attract voters who previously were opting for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent candidates.

Red C carried out an online poll of 1,000 voters...