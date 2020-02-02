Sunday February 2, 2020
Almost 80% of voters switching to SF ‘want change from status quo’

The latest Red C analysis reveals SF’s boost in support is powered by a desire to move away from ‘posh, detached’ Fine Gael

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
2nd February, 2020
Change has been the overriding theme of Election 2020, according to Red C’s latest analysis Picture: RollingNews

More than three-quarters of voters switching to Sinn Féin want a change from the status quo of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, according to new Red C research.

The surge in Sinn Féin’s support is being driven by its ability to attract voters who previously were opting for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent candidates.

Red C carried out an online poll of 1,000 voters...

