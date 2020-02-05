Advantage McDonald and Martin after final leaders’ debate

The hardest question to answer after the final leaders’ debate on RTÉ Prime Time was “who won?”
It was very lengthy, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald all on their feet for almost an hour and three quarters in front of hosts Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullagh.
There weren’t too many interruptions, with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team