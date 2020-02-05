Advantage McDonald and Martin after final leaders’ debate

The hardest question to answer after the final leaders’ debate on RTÉ Prime Time was “who won?”

It was very lengthy, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald all on their feet for almost an hour and three quarters in front of hosts Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullagh.

There weren’t too many interruptions, with...