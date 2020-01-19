Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A lot done but more for next government to do, say business owners

Representatives want new administration to tackle issues such as rising costs, infrastructure problems and tax laws

19th January, 2020

In his role as chief executive of the Small Firms’ Association, Sven Spollen-Behrens has come to know the outgoing government well. Therefore, he’s as well-placed as anyone to assess whether it has delivered for businesses across the country.

“It’s a shame that they’re leaving now,” he said. “They’re just starting to understand the importance of small business to the Irish economy.”

It’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pension row may have saved Sinn Féin’s election

Party’s promise to move retirement age back to 65 might cost millions but it is shrewd politics

Aiden Corkery | 4 hours ago

Tax break for tenants unveiled in Fianna Fáil housing plans

Darragh O’Brien promises to double vacant site levy, cut limit on local authority spending and increase spending on homelessness services

Claire McNamara | 6 hours ago

Business leaders opposed to return of confidence and supply

Survey by Institute of Directors in Ireland finds more than half would prefer a majority government

Aaron Rogan | 22 hours ago