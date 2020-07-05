Sunday July 5, 2020
Young Scientist event to go ahead online

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition will go fully online for first time, in its 57 years of running

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
5th July, 2020
Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland: promises ‘high quality’ online event PIcture: Fergal Phillips

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSE) is to be held online this year, after organisers took the decision to push ahead with the event while adhering to social distancing requirements.

In what will be its 57th year, the BTYSE will go fully online for the first time in its history, allowing students from around the country to submit their projects to be judged remotely. The event will take place from January 6 to January 9, 2021.

