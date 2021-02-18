Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

Varadkar promises parents ‘clear message’ on schools in coming days

Tánaiste says Nphet advocated a ‘very gradual approach’ to children returning to the classroom

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
18th February, 2021
Varadkar promises parents ‘clear message’ on schools in coming days
Leo Varadkar told the opposition he could not offer any certainty on dates but said the plan was for a phased re-opening of schools. Picture: Getty

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had a snappy phrase to describe what parents and students has asked for in the redesigned Leaving Cert 2021: “clarity, choice and some compassion”.

There has been a generally positive reaction to the new “hybrid” Leaving Cert format unveiled by Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Students will have a choice to opt for calculated grades on a subject-by-subject basis, to sit the written Leaving Cert exam in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Leaving Cert students will have the choice this year of sitting traditional exams or having their predicted grades calculated

Malcolm Byrne: Algorithms can do more harm than good if not checked for bias

Education Malcolm Byrne 13 hours ago
The current closure of schools has meant that student teachers are unable to proceed with their work placements. Picture: Getty

‘Continued school closures could affect supply of new teachers’

Education Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
Dr Colman Noctor and his children, (from left) Ódhran, 10, Layla, 8, and Harry, 6, at their home in Carlow: homeschooling issues Picture: Barry Cronin

Coalition’s testing times amid schools return and Leaving Cert stand-off

Education Michael Brennan 5 days ago
Customers complained that it was difficult to cancel subscriptions to Shaw Academy courses. Picture: Getty

US trade body receives over 5,000 complaints about Shaw Academy

Education Róisín Burke 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1