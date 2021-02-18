Varadkar promises parents ‘clear message’ on schools in coming days

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had a snappy phrase to describe what parents and students has asked for in the redesigned Leaving Cert 2021: “clarity, choice and some compassion”.

There has been a generally positive reaction to the new “hybrid” Leaving Cert format unveiled by Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Students will have a choice to opt for calculated grades on a subject-by-subject basis, to sit the written Leaving Cert exam in...