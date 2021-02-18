Varadkar promises parents ‘clear message’ on schools in coming days
Tánaiste says Nphet advocated a ‘very gradual approach’ to children returning to the classroom
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had a snappy phrase to describe what parents and students has asked for in the redesigned Leaving Cert 2021: “clarity, choice and some compassion”.
There has been a generally positive reaction to the new “hybrid” Leaving Cert format unveiled by Minister for Education Norma Foley.
Students will have a choice to opt for calculated grades on a subject-by-subject basis, to sit the written Leaving Cert exam in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Malcolm Byrne: Algorithms can do more harm than good if not checked for bias
The design of the predicted grade system for the Leaving Cert must be fair, transparent and explained in detail – a rule the state should apply to all algorithmic decision-making
‘Continued school closures could affect supply of new teachers’
Senior academic warns that if classrooms are empty in the next academic year then students will not be able to gain practical experience
Coalition’s testing times amid schools return and Leaving Cert stand-off
The closure of 4,000 schools around the country looks likely to continue for at least another month, and the exams situation is still uncertain for Leaving Cert students
US trade body receives over 5,000 complaints about Shaw Academy
Most of the complaints about the Irish online learning vendor centre around being charged for ‘free’ trial courses