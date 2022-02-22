University of Limerick got legal threat over report into €8m site purchase

The University of Limerick (UL) received a legal threat over the publication of a long-awaited report into its controversial decision to purchase a site in the city for €8 million.

UL, which has been heavily scrutinised over its acquisition of the former Dunnes Stores site in 2019, is under pressure to release the findings of a KMPG report it commissioned into the episode.

The consultancy was asked to carry out a review of the purchase after...