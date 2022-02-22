University of Limerick got legal threat over report into €8m site purchase
University says it is unable to publish KPMG report into acquisition of Dunnes site until threat is ‘reviewed’
The University of Limerick (UL) received a legal threat over the publication of a long-awaited report into its controversial decision to purchase a site in the city for €8 million.
UL, which has been heavily scrutinised over its acquisition of the former Dunnes Stores site in 2019, is under pressure to release the findings of a KMPG report it commissioned into the episode.
The consultancy was asked to carry out a review of the purchase after...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Universities say state funding a ‘fraction’ of what’s required to tackle investment gap
Universities association says government’s funding plans have done little to address the underlying core funding deficit in the sector
UCD seeks fundraising agent to tap donations from Chinese investors
College aims to seek support from Chinese-dominated IIP visa programme, after professors warned of political interference on campus
Call for school inspectors to go back into classrooms
As staff shortages bite due to Covid-19 and self-isolation, there are calls for Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, to send inspectors in as substitute teachers
Analysis: Schools will re-open, the next challenge is to keep them open
Government faced pushback from unions but opposition parties agreed that term should start tomorrow as planned