Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

University of Limerick got legal threat over report into €8m site purchase

University says it is unable to publish KPMG report into acquisition of Dunnes site until threat is ‘reviewed’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd February, 2022
University of Limerick got legal threat over report into €8m site purchase
University of Limerick (pictured): body’s president told the Public Accounts Committee she could not release major report into controversial acquisition of a site in city centre

The University of Limerick (UL) received a legal threat over the publication of a long-awaited report into its controversial decision to purchase a site in the city for €8 million.

UL, which has been heavily scrutinised over its acquisition of the former Dunnes Stores site in 2019, is under pressure to release the findings of a KMPG report it commissioned into the episode.

The consultancy was asked to carry out a review of the purchase after...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland lags far behind other OECD countries when it comes to core funding on third-level education, universities have said. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Universities say state funding a ‘fraction’ of what’s required to tackle investment gap

Education Donal MacNamee
UCD has come under fire for its close relationship with China

UCD seeks fundraising agent to tap donations from Chinese investors

Education Killian Woods
Three Fianna Fáil politicians have called on Minister for Education Norma Foley to make the 105 school inspectors in her department available to work as substitute teachers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Call for school inspectors to go back into classrooms

Education Michael Brennan
Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, has confirmed primary and secondary schools will return tomorrow as planned. Picture: Niall Carson

Analysis: Schools will re-open, the next challenge is to keep them open

Education Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1