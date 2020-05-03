Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Universities face loss of €300m in overseas student fees

Third-level sector commercial revenue has also been badly hit

3rd May, 2020
For Irish universities, the loss of international student fees could result in a shortage of hundreds of millions of euro

Irish universities are facing a funding black hole as fees paid by international students will disappear this year and next, Jim Miley, the director general of the Irish Universities Association, has said.

“If you look around the world, there is slim possibility of any kind of free open travel by September,” Jim Miley said. “Registrations happen around now, and if travel restrictions are not clear, we are likely to have a whole swathe of international...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Department of Children could be sacrificed under Fianna Fáil’s plan for Education

Micheál Martin is in favour of a new Department of Higher Education, but as the Constitution allows for only 15 ministries, the Department of Children may have to go

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago

Exam stress bites as students await Leaving Cert start date

A survey of 28,000 students earlier this month showed 49 per cent wanted the Leaving Cert cancelled, but the Department of Education is adamant it will go ahead

Daniel Murray | 2 weeks ago

Postponing the Leaving Certificate is the wrong call

The government is dealing with a crisis and is facing tough decisions, but predicted grades are a better option than delayed exams

Bébhinn O'Brien | 2 weeks ago