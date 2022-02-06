Subscribe Today
UCD seeks fundraising agent to tap donations from Chinese investors

College aims to seek support from Chinese-dominated IIP visa programme, after professors warned of political interference on campus

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
6th February, 2022
UCD has come under fire for its close relationship with China

University College Dublin has sought a fundraising agent to tap into donations from a scheme popularly used by Chinese investors to pay for Irish visas.

The move comes as several high-profile academics and a number of members of the UCD’s governing authority have called on the third-level institution to review its relationship with China.

David Farrell and Alex Dukalskis, two professors at UCD, have raised concerns that the Confucius Institute is effectively an...

