UCD seeks fundraising agent to tap donations from Chinese investors
College aims to seek support from Chinese-dominated IIP visa programme, after professors warned of political interference on campus
University College Dublin has sought a fundraising agent to tap into donations from a scheme popularly used by Chinese investors to pay for Irish visas.
The move comes as several high-profile academics and a number of members of the UCD’s governing authority have called on the third-level institution to review its relationship with China.
David Farrell and Alex Dukalskis, two professors at UCD, have raised concerns that the Confucius Institute is effectively an...
Call for school inspectors to go back into classrooms
As staff shortages bite due to Covid-19 and self-isolation, there are calls for Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, to send inspectors in as substitute teachers
Analysis: Schools will re-open, the next challenge is to keep them open
Government faced pushback from unions but opposition parties agreed that term should start tomorrow as planned
State withheld capital grant from Limerick university amid concerns over €8m site purchase
Department paused payment of €2.5m grant to UL after it was heavily scrutinised for the acquisition of a former Dunnes Stores site in 2019
Academics say UCD’s next president should review its relationship with China
Concerns have been raised that the Confucius Institute has been allowed to teach a course on Chinese politics on UCD's campus