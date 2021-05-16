UCC professor: forget potholes, ask TDs about research instead

Ireland should harness an increased interest in science and research to prepare for future crises in areas such as food production and digitisation, one of the country’s most prominent researchers has said.

Professor John Cryan, the new vice-president of research innovation at University College Cork (UCC), said the Covid-19 pandemic had raised awareness of the importance of research activity and urged policymakers and taxpayers to prioritise its funding ahead of future challenges.

“I’m...