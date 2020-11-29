Subscribe Today
Tyndall National Institute secures €75m loan from European Investment Bank

Research centre plans to build new €150m campus in Cork city ‘to respond to evolving ICT-related technology opportunities’

Peter O'Dwyer

29th November, 2020
A new €150 million research campus is planned for the Tyndall National Institute (TNI) in Cork city, with half the funding to be provided by the EIB.

One of the country’s largest research centres has secured a €75 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to double the size of its campus over the coming years.

The Business Post understands that a new €150 million research campus is planned for the Tyndall National Institute (TNI) in Cork city, with half the funding to be provided by the EIB.

The previous government committed in the National Development Plan to “upgrade...

