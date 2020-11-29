Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tyndall National Institute secures €75m loan from European Investment Bank

Research centre plans to build new €150m campus in Cork city ‘to respond to evolving ICT-related technology opportunities’

29th November, 2020
A new €150 million research campus is planned for the Tyndall National Institute (TNI) in Cork city, with half the funding to be provided by the EIB.

One of the country’s largest research centres has secured a €75 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to double the size of its campus over the coming years.

The Business Post understands that a new €150 million research campus is planned for the Tyndall National Institute (TNI) in Cork city, with half the funding to be provided by the EIB.

The previous government committed in the National Development Plan to “upgrade...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Key decision on Leaving Cert grading system made 3 weeks before results announced

Minutes of meetings show officials only decided on the flawed junior cycle element of the calculated grades process in mid-August

Michael Brennan | 1 month ago

Complex system failed to add up for Leaving Cert calculations

Nine separate bodies were engaged to oversee the Leaving Certificate calculated grades process, but the algorithms were never fully tested

Michael Brennan | 1 month ago

Analysis: Making the grade? You couldn’t make it up

Thanks to one coding slip-up on the Leaving Cert algorithm, students across the country are once again knocked off course

James McDermott | 1 month ago