‘Trust and safety’ course aims to support content moderators
Griffith College and Kinzen, the digital anti-disinformation company, have partnered to create a diploma course for this ‘under-resourced’ sector
Moderators of online content will be able to get a diploma in “trust and safety” as part of a partnership between Dublin’s Griffith College and Kinzen, the digital anti-disinformation company.
Beginning next February, the diploma course will be the first of its kind in the world, and has been developed to support and resource the content moderation sector in Ireland. Workers in the sector can deal with challenging and graphic material,...
