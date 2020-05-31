Sunday May 31, 2020
Trinity puts out ‘urgent’ tender for safety training

College expects to spend €180,000 on scheme for post-lockdown campus

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
31st May, 2020
Trinity College, Dublin: bringing staff back to work under Covid-19 is a complex process

Trinity College has put out an “urgent” call for help creating training courses to teach staff and students ‘return to work’ and ‘home working’ etiquette.

The college has published a tender seeking an external firm to “address an urgent requirement” for the online safety training.

The courses would include return to work Covid-19 induction training, safety training related to home working and fire safety courses.

