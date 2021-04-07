Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

Trinity could survive without state funding, provost says

Outgoing head of college, which gets 40 per cent of its revenue from government, says independence and autonomy of universities must be maintained

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
7th April, 2021
Trinity could survive without state funding, provost says
Patrick Prendergast, provost of Trinity College Dublin, with then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the 425th anniversary of the university in 2017. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) could survive without government funding if it needed to, Patrick Prendergast, the head of the university has said. Forty per cent of Trinity’s revenue comes from the state, but the college has sought exclusion from upcoming legislation strengthening state accountability of higher education institutions.

Prendergast, who finishes his ten-year tenure as provost in July, said of the funding: “If we didn’t have it, we’d have to change a lot...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ted Kennedy walks through an anti-busing crowd in Boston in 1975. Picture: Joe Dennehy/The Boston Globe/Getty

Analysis: Pressure on school places means political row is brewing

Education Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago
Primary school pupils have returned to classrooms on a staggered basis over recent weeks. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Principals warn of burnout as primary schools return to full teaching

Education Donal MacNamee 3 weeks ago
The Leaving Cert exam rewards a particular, narrowly conceived kind of intelligence

The Leaving Cert is not fair but now we have a chance to change that

Education Colin Murphy 3 weeks ago
Minister for Education Norma Foley. Her department said any kind of pressure on teachers was ‘inappropriate’ Pic: Julien Behal

No reports of teachers being lobbied to boost exam grades

Education Michael Brennan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1