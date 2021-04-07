Trinity could survive without state funding, provost says

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) could survive without government funding if it needed to, Patrick Prendergast, the head of the university has said. Forty per cent of Trinity’s revenue comes from the state, but the college has sought exclusion from upcoming legislation strengthening state accountability of higher education institutions.

Prendergast, who finishes his ten-year tenure as provost in July, said of the funding: “If we didn’t have it, we’d have to change a lot...