Trinity broke public spending rules with €1m outlay on branded merchandise

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) spent more than €1 million on branded clothing and merchandise in a process which did not comply with public spending rules, it has emerged.

Peter Reynolds, the university’s chief financial officer, told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that TCD had now mostly rectified almost €2 million of non-compliant expenditure from 2018/19.

In a letter to the PAC, seen by the Business Post, Reynolds acknowledged that some 12 vendor supplier payments,...