‘This was a ministerial decree. That’s not the way to bring people with you’

Martin Marjoram, the president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) had never experienced anything like it.

After days of mounting speculation last week that the schools would not be coming back as expected on January 11, word began to filter through that the government was planning on bringing Leaving Cert students back for three days a week.

The response was one of near-widespread alarm, Marjoram said. Most teachers who contacted him were genuinely terrified...