Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

‘This was a ministerial decree. That’s not the way to bring people with you’

This is the inside story of how the government did a U-turn on its proposed three-day week for Leaving Cert students after the teachers’ unions and students awarded Norma Foley a ‘fail’

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
10th January, 2021
‘This was a ministerial decree. That’s not the way to bring people with you’
Norma Foley: the Minister for Education was motivated by a desire to ensure the traditional Leaving Cert should go ahead as planned this summer Picture: Julien Behal

Martin Marjoram, the president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) had never experienced anything like it.

After days of mounting speculation last week that the schools would not be coming back as expected on January 11, word began to filter through that the government was planning on bringing Leaving Cert students back for three days a week.

The response was one of near-widespread alarm, Marjoram said. Most teachers who contacted him were genuinely terrified...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘We could fundamentally rethink our undergraduate experience, reframing it as a long-term talent development pipeline co-created with enterprise.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Seismic shift needed in the relationship between Irish universities and enterprise

Education Deirdre Lillis 1 day ago
A total of €2,121,397 was spent posting payslips in 2018, followed by €2,109,902 last year.

Dept of Education spends over €4m posting payslips

Education Claire McNamara 4 weeks ago
Simon Harris said he wanted the HEA to have the power to send investigators into universities and colleges if there was an issue of concern. Picture: Julien Behal

HEA to get new powers to probe misuse of third-level funds

Education Michael Brennan 1 month ago
A mundane school policy on PE clothing somehow morphed into unsubstantiated rumours and conjecture spread by people who should have known better.

Elaine Byrne: In the Carlow school uniform story, assertions mattered more than facts

Education Elaine Byrne 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1