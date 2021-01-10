‘This was a ministerial decree. That’s not the way to bring people with you’
This is the inside story of how the government did a U-turn on its proposed three-day week for Leaving Cert students after the teachers’ unions and students awarded Norma Foley a ‘fail’
Martin Marjoram, the president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) had never experienced anything like it.
After days of mounting speculation last week that the schools would not be coming back as expected on January 11, word began to filter through that the government was planning on bringing Leaving Cert students back for three days a week.
The response was one of near-widespread alarm, Marjoram said. Most teachers who contacted him were genuinely terrified...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Comment: Seismic shift needed in the relationship between Irish universities and enterprise
If third-level institutions focused more on the needs of their stakeholders, it could result in an innovation pipeline which works in both directions
Dept of Education spends over €4m posting payslips
Department says online payslips for school employees will be looked at after interim upgrade of payroll system
HEA to get new powers to probe misuse of third-level funds
Minister for Higher Education also planning to ‘slim down’ boards of universities, which can have 40 members
Elaine Byrne: In the Carlow school uniform story, assertions mattered more than facts
Comment: The furore over PE clothes at a school shows how an unverified assertion can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still languishing in its wake