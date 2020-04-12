Sunday April 12, 2020
Studyclix signs up fifth of schools in Australian state

Irish education platform expands to New South Wales and Victoria as the regions have similar education systems to Ireland

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
12th April, 2020
Luke Saunders founded Studyclix along with Keith Wright in 2009

Irish education tech firm Studyclix has expanded to Australia and signed up a fifth of schools in Victoria state for its service.

The education platform, founded by Luke Saunders and Keith Wright in 2009, provides study tools for Irish secondary school students. Through the service, students can access previous exam papers, discuss exam topics with qualified teachers, access additional notes on subjects and watch video tutorials.

Saunders and Wright, along with all other staff at the...

