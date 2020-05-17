Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Students likely to get ‘benefit of the doubt’ on predicted Leaving grades

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
17th May, 2020
There have been fears among students that the predictive marking system would result in them being marked down by their own teachers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Leaving Cert students are unlikely to get lower grades through predictive marking than the traditional written exam, an education expert has said.

Joe O‘Hara, a professor of education at DCU, said teachers would want to give students the “benefit of the doubt” and he cited an English study that found that 75 per cent of final year students received higher grades from their teachers’ predictive marking than they actually achieved in a subsequent written exam....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Colleges say €20m ad drive is needed to attract overseas students

Beleaguered Irish universities say plan to attract more international students to Ireland must be included in next programme for government

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

Predicted Leaving Cert results could lead to slew of court actions

Legal experts are warning that the government’s change of heart may leave it exposed to numerous legal challenges

Rosanna Cooney | 1 week ago

Chance to leave the Leaving behind may be squandered

Covid-19 has provided an unexpected opportunity to reform the outdated exam, but an incoming government may opt for business as usual in 2021

Michael Brennan | 1 week ago