Students likely to get ‘benefit of the doubt’ on predicted Leaving grades

Leaving Cert students are unlikely to get lower grades through predictive marking than the traditional written exam, an education expert has said.
Joe O‘Hara, a professor of education at DCU, said teachers would want to give students the “benefit of the doubt” and he cited an English study that found that 75 per cent of final year students received higher grades from their teachers’ predictive marking than they actually achieved in a subsequent written exam....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team