Students face tax clawback on €250 Covid-19 grant

The Revenue has revealed that the credit can reduce relief claimed on student fees

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th January, 2021
Any parents of students who take the option of putting the €250 credit towards the annual €3,000 student contribution fee will have this taken into account by the Revenue

Tens of thousands of college students are at risk of a €50 tax clawback on their €250 Covid-19 compensation credit, it has emerged.

The one-off sum was given to students to make up for the upheaval of being forced to study at home due to the shut down of college campuses during the pandemic.

However, it has emerged now that the Revenue considers the credit to be a taxable payment and that it can reduce...

