State withheld capital grant from Limerick university amid concerns over €8m site purchase
Department paused payment of €2.5m grant to UL after it was heavily scrutinised for the acquisition of a former Dunnes Stores site in 2019
The government withheld a €2.5 million capital grant to the University of Limerick (UL) this year because of “governance concerns” relating to its controversial acquisition of a site in the city.
UL has been subject to heavy scrutiny over its decision to purchase a former Dunnes Stores site on Sarsfield Bridge in 2019 for around €8 million.
The university commissioned KPMG, the consultancy firm, to carry out a review of the purchase after it...
