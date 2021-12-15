State withheld capital grant from Limerick university amid concerns over €8m site purchase

The government withheld a €2.5 million capital grant to the University of Limerick (UL) this year because of “governance concerns” relating to its controversial acquisition of a site in the city.

UL has been subject to heavy scrutiny over its decision to purchase a former Dunnes Stores site on Sarsfield Bridge in 2019 for around €8 million.

The university commissioned KPMG, the consultancy firm, to carry out a review of the purchase after it...