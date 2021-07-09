Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

State warned more funding is needed at GMIT’s Mayo campus due to a growing deficit

A new report recommends voluntary redundancies as deficit is viewed as unlikely to fall in line with targets set by state

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
9th July, 2021
State warned more funding is needed at GMIT’s Mayo campus due to a growing deficit
A new report into GMIT’s Mayo campus has found that it is unlikely to reduce its deficit in line with targets set by the state in 2017

Years of deficits at Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) mean more state funding is needed to protect the “long-term sustainability” of its Mayo campus, the government has been warned.

A new report into the institute’s Mayo campus has found that it is unlikely to reduce its deficit in line with targets set by the state in 2017, despite receiving €750,000 million a year since 2017 in ring-fenced government funding to tackle the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Trinity College Dublin spent €42 million buying five properties in the city in the past five years. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s top two universities bought almost €50m of property in five years

Education Donal MacNamee 3 weeks ago
Errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades process last year resulted in 6,100 students getting lower grades than they should have, and around 7,900 students getting higher grades

Leaving Cert algorithm expert providing ‘feedback’ on new system

Education Michael Brennan 1 month ago
John Cryan, vice-president of research innovation at UCC. Picture: Clare Keogh

UCC professor: forget potholes, ask TDs about research instead

Education Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
Conor Heffernan and his wife Amy, with their 6 month old son Shane and their other son Tony (3). Picture: Alan Place

A child‘s right to learn: the struggle to find a place in school for children with special needs

Education Michael Brennan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1