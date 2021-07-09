State warned more funding is needed at GMIT’s Mayo campus due to a growing deficit

Years of deficits at Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) mean more state funding is needed to protect the “long-term sustainability” of its Mayo campus, the government has been warned.

A new report into the institute’s Mayo campus has found that it is unlikely to reduce its deficit in line with targets set by the state in 2017, despite receiving €750,000 million a year since 2017 in ring-fenced government funding to tackle the...