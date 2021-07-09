State warned more funding is needed at GMIT’s Mayo campus due to a growing deficit
A new report recommends voluntary redundancies as deficit is viewed as unlikely to fall in line with targets set by state
Years of deficits at Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) mean more state funding is needed to protect the “long-term sustainability” of its Mayo campus, the government has been warned.
A new report into the institute’s Mayo campus has found that it is unlikely to reduce its deficit in line with targets set by the state in 2017, despite receiving €750,000 million a year since 2017 in ring-fenced government funding to tackle the...
