Solas chief aims to change the culture around apprenticeships

Andrew Brownlee of Solas, the state training agency, wants to boost the number of Leaving Cert students opting to take up apprenticeships as training courses and apprenticeships will appear for the first time on the CAO website from November

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
26th September, 2021
Solas chief aims to change the culture around apprenticeships
Andrew Brownlee, chief executive, Solas: the training agency is working with about 7,000 employers, but needs more. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Andrew Brownlee is hoping to change the stereotype that apprenticeships and further education courses are “not just for people who didn’t do well at school”.

The self-described “exiled Scot” is the head of Solas, the state training agency, which has been given the job of boosting the numbers of Leaving Cert students who opt for apprenticeships and further education training courses.

It has an annual budget of €800 million...

