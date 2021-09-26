Solas chief aims to change the culture around apprenticeships
Andrew Brownlee of Solas, the state training agency, wants to boost the number of Leaving Cert students opting to take up apprenticeships as training courses and apprenticeships will appear for the first time on the CAO website from November
Andrew Brownlee is hoping to change the stereotype that apprenticeships and further education courses are “not just for people who didn’t do well at school”.
The self-described “exiled Scot” is the head of Solas, the state training agency, which has been given the job of boosting the numbers of Leaving Cert students who opt for apprenticeships and further education training courses.
It has an annual budget of €800 million...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State supports on way for non-traditional apprentices
Employer complaints have spurred the government to expand off-the-job training wages to apprentices in fields such as auctioneering, accounting and insurance
Plans for National Children’s Science Centre to be cancelled
The €37 million project unlikely now to go ahead due to other pressing demands on spending
John Walsh: Universities will fail without the reintroduction of fees
It’s painfully obvious that if the current funding model doesn’t change, then third-level institutions will remain starved of investment
Government abandoned cutting PUP to ‘dual support’ students
The pandemic unemployment payment as well as the Student Universal Support Ireland grant was being paid to 7,000 students studying remotely, but the government backed off cutting their PUP for fear of a backlash