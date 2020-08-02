See you in September: A school year ahead like no other

When the government last week published its plan to reopen schools, Michael Cregan was relieved. Finally he had some clarity on what to expect, although he was now anxious about the work that needed to be done in the short time available.
“The reality is that there is a massive challenge ahead,” the principal of Laurel Hill FCJ secondary school in Limerick said. “Teachers, principals, parents, partners, trustees and management bodies all want the schools...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team