Predicted Leaving Cert results could lead to slew of court actions

A spate of judicial review cases could be taken by Leaving Cert students as a result of the government‘s decision to offer them “calculated grades” instead of summer exams, legal specialists are predicting.
When announcing the new system on Friday, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said it had “legal vulnerabilities” but it put an end to the uncertainty that had faced 60,000 final year students.
“If students believe the grade...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team