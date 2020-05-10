Sunday May 10, 2020
Predicted Leaving Cert results could lead to slew of court actions

Legal experts are warning that the government’s change of heart may leave it exposed to numerous legal challenges

A spate of judicial review cases could be taken by Leaving Cert students as a result of the government‘s decision to offer them “calculated grades” instead of summer exams, legal specialists are predicting.

When announcing the new system on Friday, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said it had “legal vulnerabilities” but it put an end to the uncertainty that had faced 60,000 final year students.

“If students believe the grade...

