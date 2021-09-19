Subscribe Today
Plans for National Children’s Science Centre to be cancelled

The €37 million project unlikely now to go ahead due to other pressing demands on spending

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th September, 2021
A government source said that there was a much bigger need to increase spending on science and research and development, rather than on a children’s science museum

The government is preparing to cancel plans for a national children’s science museum in Dublin.

The National Children’s Science Centre was originally given the go-ahead in 2007 by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who promised that it would “inspire a lifelong passion for discovery and innovation”.

But the project, which was originally to be located near Heuston Station in Dublin, was put on hold during the last financial crash and its...

