Plans for National Children’s Science Centre to be cancelled
The €37 million project unlikely now to go ahead due to other pressing demands on spending
The government is preparing to cancel plans for a national children’s science museum in Dublin.
The National Children’s Science Centre was originally given the go-ahead in 2007 by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who promised that it would “inspire a lifelong passion for discovery and innovation”.
But the project, which was originally to be located near Heuston Station in Dublin, was put on hold during the last financial crash and its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: Universities will fail without the reintroduction of fees
It’s painfully obvious that if the current funding model doesn’t change, then third-level institutions will remain starved of investment
Government abandoned cutting PUP to ‘dual support’ students
The pandemic unemployment payment as well as the Student Universal Support Ireland grant was being paid to 7,000 students studying remotely, but the government backed off cutting their PUP for fear of a backlash
How the Young Scientist expo has grown to become a hub for teenage tech prodigies
The emphasis of the BT Young Science & Technology Exhibition has changed, just as the world has changed since the competition began in 1965. Winners are much more likely to go straight into setting up their own companies with funding from major investors, when once they might have moved into academic research
Chinese language adviser plan ‘should be shelved’
Dr Isabella Jackson of TCD has warned that employing a Chinese national to advise on the Leaving Cert Mandarin curriculum could compromise freedom of expression