No reports of teachers being lobbied to boost exam grades
Government preparing new legislation to allow the Leaving Cert results of students to be permanently withheld if they lobby their teacher
School principals have made no reports of students or parents pressuring teachers to boost Leaving Cert calculated grades last year, it has emerged.
The news comes as the government prepares new legislation to allow the Leaving Cert results of students to be permanently withheld if they lobby their teacher by using pressure or giving gifts.
The Department of Education confirmed to the Business Post that it had not received any reports of illegal canvassing of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Leaving Cert is not fair but now we have a chance to change that
Research in education shows children quickly internalise their place in the pecking order and the Leaving Cert has merely reinforced this order, rather than providing the means to challenge it
Analysis: Foley’s description of the hybrid Leaving Cert as ‘fair’ is very much open to question
This year’s exam offers an opportunity for some canny students, puts pressure on teachers and could intensify the points race — but are there any viable alternatives?
Lucinda Creighton: This is no way for children to live. School shutdown is immoral and without scientific basis
Our knowledge of the coronavirus may have increased exponentially over the last 12 months, but we have clearly learned nothing in our response to it
Varadkar promises parents ‘clear message’ on schools in coming days
Tánaiste says Nphet advocated a ‘very gradual approach’ to children returning to the classroom