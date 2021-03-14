Subscribe Today
No reports of teachers being lobbied to boost exam grades

Government preparing new legislation to allow the Leaving Cert results of students to be permanently withheld if they lobby their teacher

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th March, 2021
Minister for Education Norma Foley. Her department said any kind of pressure on teachers was ‘inappropriate’ Pic: Julien Behal

School principals have made no reports of students or parents pressuring teachers to boost Leaving Cert calculated grades last year, it has emerged.

The news comes as the government prepares new legislation to allow the Leaving Cert results of students to be permanently withheld if they lobby their teacher by using pressure or giving gifts.

The Department of Education confirmed to the Business Post that it had not received any reports of illegal canvassing of...

