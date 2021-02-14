Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

New law gives state swingeing powers over university governance

Strict new rules will slim down third-level boards and give HEA authority to replace members and withhold funding

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
14th February, 2021
New law gives state swingeing powers over university governance
Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education: to speak to third level college personnel Picture: Julien Behal

University boards could be removed in their entirety and replaced by new members at the behest of the Minister for Higher Education under a tough new law set to be brought to Cabinet next month.

Legislation governing the third level sector has not been updated in 50 years, despite a number of controversies in recent years relating to lavish expenses, excessive payouts to former staff and the alleged silencing of whistleblowers.

The new legislation being prepared...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Colman Noctor and his children, (from left) Ódhran, 10, Layla, 8, and Harry, 6, at their home in Carlow: homeschooling issues Picture: Barry Cronin

Coalition’s testing times amid schools return and Leaving Cert stand-off

Education Michael Brennan 8 hours ago
Customers complained that it was difficult to cancel subscriptions to Shaw Academy courses. Picture: Getty

US trade body receives over 5,000 complaints about Shaw Academy

Education Róisín Burke 8 hours ago
The HPAT is a two and a half hour multiple choice test with questions in three sections. Picture: Getty

James McDermott and Matthew Sadlier: The study of medicine needs to go back to the future

Education James McDermott 8 hours ago
There is still uncertainty, however, about when exactly Leaving Cert students might return to classes

ASTI re-enters last minute talks on Leaving Cert

Education Aiden Corkery 18 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1