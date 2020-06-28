Most expensive school in Ireland sees losses rise to €5.47m

Losses at Ireland’s most expensive school widened to €5.47 million last year, new accounts filed to the Companies Registration Office show.

Nord Anglia International School Dublin was opened in Leopardstown on Dublin’s southside in October 2018. It charges up to €25,500 per annum for second-level students. Annual fees for primary school children stretch to an upper limit of €19,900.

The school, which caters to a large degree for children of wealthy business...