More than 8,000 unqualified subs served as teachers

More than 8,000 unqualified individuals were employed as teachers in the 2018/2019 academic year as schools struggled to fill gaps during short-term absences.

Figures obtained by the Business Post show that 5,070 people who were not registered with the Teaching Council worked 61,873 days in a substitute capacity in primary schools last year.

Meanwhile, 3,151 unregistered individuals worked 6,892 days in a substitute capacity in secondary schools. These figures exclude schools run by Education and Training Boards.