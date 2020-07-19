Sunday July 19, 2020
More than 8,000 unqualified subs served as teachers

Schools strive to find registered substitute staff to fill in during career breaks and maternity or sick leave

19th July, 2020
Figures obtained by the show that 5,070 people who were not registered with the Teaching Council worked 61,873 days in a substitute capacity in primary schools last yea

More than 8,000 unqualified individuals were employed as teachers in the 2018/2019 academic year as schools struggled to fill gaps during short-term absences.

Figures obtained by the Business Post show that 5,070 people who were not registered with the Teaching Council worked 61,873 days in a substitute capacity in primary schools last year.

Meanwhile, 3,151 unregistered individuals worked 6,892 days in a substitute capacity in secondary schools. These figures exclude schools run by Education and Training Boards.

