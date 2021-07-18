Martin to return control of truancy to Dept of Education

Micheál Martin has moved to implement a promise he made on his first day in office as Taoiseach to change the operation of the school truancy service.

The staff who are responsible for school attendance formerly reported to the Department of Education, but this changed to the Department of Children when the staff were moved into Tusla, the child and family agency, in 2014.

When he was appointed as Taoiseach last year, Martin pledged...