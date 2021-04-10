Linda Doyle elected first-ever female provost of TCD

Trinity College Dublin is to be led by a woman for the first time in its 429-year history, after Prof Linda Doyle was elected the university’s new provost today.

Doyle will this summer become leader of the university for the next 10 years, after winning nearly two-thirds of the vote. She defeated fellow academics Linda Hogan and Jane Ohlmeyer after two months of campaigning.

Around 860 full-time academics were eligible to vote in the...