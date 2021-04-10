Linda Doyle elected first-ever female provost of TCD
Doyle defeated fellow academics Linda Hogan and Jane Ohlmeyer to the ten-year position
Trinity College Dublin is to be led by a woman for the first time in its 429-year history, after Prof Linda Doyle was elected the university’s new provost today.
Doyle will this summer become leader of the university for the next 10 years, after winning nearly two-thirds of the vote. She defeated fellow academics Linda Hogan and Jane Ohlmeyer after two months of campaigning.
Around 860 full-time academics were eligible to vote in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Trinity could survive without state funding, provost says
Outgoing head of college, which gets 40 per cent of its revenue from government, says independence and autonomy of universities must be maintained
Analysis: Pressure on school places means political row is brewing
School admission rules still favour the ‘old Irish’ but with growing populations in urban areas, politicians will have to find new policies to level the playing field. They could start by looking at what happened in Boston almost 50 years ago
Principals warn of burnout as primary schools return to full teaching
Lobby group says pandemic has ‘exacerbated an already dire situation’ for exhausted school leaders
The Leaving Cert is not fair but now we have a chance to change that
Research in education shows children quickly internalise their place in the pecking order and the Leaving Cert has merely reinforced this order, rather than providing the means to challenge it