Linda Doyle elected first-ever female provost of TCD

Doyle defeated fellow academics Linda Hogan and Jane Ohlmeyer to the ten-year position

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th April, 2021
Linda Doyle elected first-ever female provost of TCD
Professor Linda Doyle will succeed outgoing Provost Patrick Prendergast

Trinity College Dublin is to be led by a woman for the first time in its 429-year history, after Prof Linda Doyle was elected the university’s new provost today.

Doyle will this summer become leader of the university for the next 10 years, after winning nearly two-thirds of the vote. She defeated fellow academics Linda Hogan and Jane Ohlmeyer after two months of campaigning.

Around 860 full-time academics were eligible to vote in the...

