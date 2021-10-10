Leaving Cert ordinary-level Irish exam is ‘not fit for purpose’, says politician

The Leaving Cert ordinary-level Irish exam is “not fit for purpose” and large numbers of students are turning in blank exam papers, a Fianna Fáil backbencher has claimed.

Pádraig O’Sullivan, who previously worked as an Irish teacher in a secondary school, has personal experience of correcting Irish exam papers.

“If you were given a bundle of 500 Leaving Cert Irish exam papers at ordinary level, you knew...