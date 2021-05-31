Subscribe Today
Leaving Cert algorithm expert providing ‘feedback’ on new system

Dr Fernando Cartwright, creator of last year’s Leaving Cert algorithm which resulted in thousands of students graded erroneously, has given advice to the Department of Education for this year

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
31st May, 2021
Errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades process last year resulted in 6,100 students getting lower grades than they should have, and around 7,900 students getting higher grades

The Canadian technical expert who was centrally involved in last year’s Leaving Certificate calculated grades has provided “feedback” for this year’s new system.

The algorithm for the calculated grades process was developed by Polymetrika, a Canadian company, which later discovered an error in one line...

