Leaving Cert algorithm expert providing ‘feedback’ on new system
Dr Fernando Cartwright, creator of last year’s Leaving Cert algorithm which resulted in thousands of students graded erroneously, has given advice to the Department of Education for this year
The Canadian technical expert who was centrally involved in last year’s Leaving Certificate calculated grades has provided “feedback” for this year’s new system.
Errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades process resulted in 6,100 students getting lower grades than they should have, and around 7,900 students getting higher grades.
The algorithm for the calculated grades process was developed by Polymetrika, a Canadian company, which later discovered an error in one line...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A child‘s right to learn: the struggle to find a place in school for children with special needs
Demand for school places for children with special needs is rising, but schools say they can't add classes due to lack of space, staffing and funding issues
UCC professor: forget potholes, ask TDs about research instead
John Cryan, vice-president of research innovation at UCC, said scientific advances were needed to deal with further crises such as climate change
Kathleen MacMahon: The fear factor that drives women on
Looking back at her own struggles with self-confidence over the years, the writer hopes for a smoother journey for her children
Trinity broke public spending rules with €1m outlay on branded merchandise
Letter to Public Accounts Committee shows TCD recorded almost €2 million of non-compliant expenditure in total