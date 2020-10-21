Key decision on Leaving Cert grading system made 3 weeks before results announced

A group of state officials made a key decision on how to produce the Leaving Cert calculated grades just three weeks before the results were announced, it has emerged.
New documents also reveal how there was pressure to get the results out due to “political sensitivities” about enabling students to apply for college courses in Northern Ireland.
State officials who were working on the calculated grades system also said the number of teachers...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team