Wednesday October 21, 2020
Key decision on Leaving Cert grading system made 3 weeks before results announced

Minutes of meetings show officials only decided on the flawed junior cycle element of the calculated grades process in mid-August

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
21st October, 2020
Students did not sit Leaving Certificate examinations this year but received calculated grades instead. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A group of state officials made a key decision on how to produce the Leaving Cert calculated grades just three weeks before the results were announced, it has emerged.

New documents also reveal how there was pressure to get the results out due to “political sensitivities” about enabling students to apply for college courses in Northern Ireland.

State officials who were working on the calculated grades system also said the number of teachers...

