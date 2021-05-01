Subscribe Today
Kathleen MacMahon: The fear factor that drives women on

Looking back at her own struggles with self-confidence over the years, the writer hopes for a smoother journey for her children

Kathleen MacMahon
1st May, 2021
Kathleen MacMahon: The fear factor that drives women on
Kathleen MacMahon: ‘I am nothing if not empowered, so why has my brain been wired as if I’m not?‘ Picture: Fergal Phillips

When my twin girls were small, one of the things we loved to do was go on a shopping spree to H&M. We’d load up our arms with gorgeous colours and patterns and pile into a changing room. “Yes!” they’d say, looking in the mirror. “This works!” They’d try on another outfit – “This looks great on me” – and another – “This one works too!”...

