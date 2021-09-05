Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

John Walsh: Universities will fail without the reintroduction of fees

It’s painfully obvious that if the current funding model doesn’t change, then third-level institutions will remain starved of investment

John Walsh
5th September, 2021
John Walsh: Universities will fail without the reintroduction of fees
‘The reality is that scrapping third-level fees has been a boon to the middle classes’

The government must have mixed feelings about the road back to “normality”. The pandemic has cast a shadow over everything Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have done since they formed a coalition in June 2020.

Since then, the daily news cycle has been dominated by the “R” rate and latterly the vaccination programme. This has provided the government with some political cover.

Issues that were becoming increasingly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Greg Tarr, chief executive of Interferex and winner of BT Young Scientist 2021, has backing from one of the most revered venture capital firms in the world. Picture: Bryan Meade

How the Young Scientist expo has grown to become a hub for teenage tech prodigies

Education Rosanna Cooney 5 hours ago
Some students were getting up to €5,915 in their annual student grant, even though they could study from home

Government abandoned cutting PUP to ‘dual support’ students

Education Michael Brennan 5 hours ago
The department of education has said the curriculum is developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and the assessment of the curriculum is handled by the State Examinations Commission (SEC). Picture: iStock

Chinese language adviser plan ‘should be shelved’

Education Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
It has emerged that the Chinese government is paying for advisers to oversee parts of the Mandarin language curriculum for the Leaving Cert next year.

At least two foreign governments are paying for language advisers for Leaving Cert curriculum

Education Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1