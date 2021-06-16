Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

Ireland’s top two universities bought almost €50m of property in five years

Two new buildings for Trinity College Dublin accounted for the bulk of the spending since 2015

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
16th June, 2021
Ireland’s top two universities bought almost €50m of property in five years
Trinity College Dublin spent €42 million buying five properties in the city in the past five years. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s top two universities have spent almost €50 million buying property in the past five years, new figures show.

Between them, Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and University College Dublin (UCD) have purchased 11 properties in the capital with a total value of €49.1 million, according to figures seen by the Business Post.

The majority of the total was spent by TCD, which has bought five properties costing a total €42 million since 2015.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades process last year resulted in 6,100 students getting lower grades than they should have, and around 7,900 students getting higher grades

Leaving Cert algorithm expert providing ‘feedback’ on new system

Education Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago
Conor Heffernan and his wife Amy, with their 6 month old son Shane and their other son Tony (3). Picture: Alan Place

A child‘s right to learn: the struggle to find a place in school for children with special needs

Education Michael Brennan 1 month ago
John Cryan, vice-president of research innovation at UCC. Picture: Clare Keogh

UCC professor: forget potholes, ask TDs about research instead

Education Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
Kathleen MacMahon: ‘I am nothing if not empowered, so why has my brain been wired as if I’m not?‘ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kathleen MacMahon: The fear factor that drives women on

Education Kathleen MacMahon 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1