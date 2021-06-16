Ireland’s top two universities bought almost €50m of property in five years
Two new buildings for Trinity College Dublin accounted for the bulk of the spending since 2015
Ireland’s top two universities have spent almost €50 million buying property in the past five years, new figures show.
Between them, Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and University College Dublin (UCD) have purchased 11 properties in the capital with a total value of €49.1 million, according to figures seen by the Business Post.
The majority of the total was spent by TCD, which has bought five properties costing a total €42 million since 2015.
