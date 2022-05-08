Intellectual capital: Can the government afford to cut fees, increase grants and provide hundreds of millions more for third-level funding?

Criodáin Ó Murchú used to work at least 24 hours a week in shops in addition to completing 40 hours of study on his chemistry course.

“I’d finish college early on a Friday and do the extra hours at work because I needed the money,” he said.

The 24-year-old would go eight weeks without seeing his family in Mullingar in Westmeath because of the need to work over Fridays, Saturdays...