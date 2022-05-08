Intellectual capital: Can the government afford to cut fees, increase grants and provide hundreds of millions more for third-level funding?
The government admitted last week that the third-level sector was underfunded to the tune of €307 million a year, and promised to rectify this over the next three budgets. But where will the money come from?
Criodáin Ó Murchú used to work at least 24 hours a week in shops in addition to completing 40 hours of study on his chemistry course.
“I’d finish college early on a Friday and do the extra hours at work because I needed the money,” he said.
The 24-year-old would go eight weeks without seeing his family in Mullingar in Westmeath because of the need to work over Fridays, Saturdays...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Class struggle: the mounting pressures faced by Ireland’s teachers
Long and demanding hours, low salaries and a rising cost of living are just some of the many factors forcing an increasing number of teachers to leave this country for better conditions. What can be done to stop the squeeze?
Expected move by Harris on third-level funding likely to spark division between FF and FG
Minister for Higher Education is bringing a long-awaited policy document to cabinet next week, but he faces a challenge to convince Fianna Fáil that cutting student fees is the best course of action
Demand for third-level courses ‘not aligned to skills needs’
Minister for Further Education Simon Harris said courses in areas such as ICT, construction and health would be prioritised
University of Limerick got legal threat over report into €8m site purchase
University says it is unable to publish KPMG report into acquisition of Dunnes site until threat is ‘reviewed’