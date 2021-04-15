Subscribe Today
Education

Ibec plans move into third-level education with new food master’s degree

The organisation’s food and drink association will launch a full master’s degree in food sustainability by January 2022

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
15th April, 2021
Ibec plans move into third-level education with new food master's degree
As well as the sustainability master’s degree, Food Drink Ireland also plans to rollout a master’s in food and drink regulation by next January. Picture: Getty

Ibec’s food and drink association will launch two new master’s degrees – one in food sustainability – by January 2022, as part of a planned move into third-level education.

Food Drink Ireland (FDI) is seeking a third-level institute to deliver the programme, which will be offered to individuals working in Ireland’s food and drink sector. It marks the body’s first full foray into higher education.

Ibec has gone...

