HSE to recruit healthcare apprentices as part of new strategy
Move comes as part of broader shake-up of apprenticeship system amid concerns of too much focus on university courses
The HSE is set to begin recruiting apprentice healthcare workers for the first time from next year, as part of a wider shake-up of the apprenticeship system.
An action plan on apprenticeships, due to be launched tomorrow, aims to increase the number of apprenticeships from 6,000 to 10,000 by 2025, representing one in six school leavers.
Successive governments have grown concerned in recent years that there has been too much focus on university courses. Just under two-thirds of...
Ibec plans move into third-level education with new food master’s degree
The organisation’s food and drink association will launch a full master’s degree in food sustainability by January 2022
Linda Doyle elected first-ever female provost of TCD
Doyle defeated fellow academics Linda Hogan and Jane Ohlmeyer to the ten-year position
Trinity could survive without state funding, provost says
Outgoing head of college, which gets 40 per cent of its revenue from government, says independence and autonomy of universities must be maintained
Analysis: Pressure on school places means political row is brewing
School admission rules still favour the ‘old Irish’ but with growing populations in urban areas, politicians will have to find new policies to level the playing field. They could start by looking at what happened in Boston almost 50 years ago