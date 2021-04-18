HSE to recruit healthcare apprentices as part of new strategy

The HSE is set to begin recruiting apprentice healthcare workers for the first time from next year, as part of a wider shake-up of the apprenticeship system.

An action plan on apprenticeships, due to be launched tomorrow, aims to increase the number of apprenticeships from 6,000 to 10,000 by 2025, representing one in six school leavers.

Successive governments have grown concerned in recent years that there has been too much focus on university courses. Just under two-thirds of...