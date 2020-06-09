Tuesday June 9, 2020
Head of Waterford IT fears merger with IT Carlow is taking too long

IT Carlow lecturers resist joining forces for university status as they fear the new institution will be dominated by the larger Waterford IT

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
9th June, 2020
Professor Willie Donnelly, president of Waterford Institute of Technology, told a board meeting of the “importance of making significant progress by the summer months”

The president of Waterford Institute of Technology has expressed concern about the length of time it is taking to set up a new technological university for the south-east.

The project to merge Waterford IT and IT Carlow into a new university has been in the pipeline for at least six years but has been held up recently by fierce resistance from IT Carlow lecturers.

Local politicians have expressed concern that the project has been overtaken...

