Hard lessons: the ‘perfect storm’ in third level education is closing in

It was March 18, 2015 when more than 1,000 scientists in Ireland and Irish scientists abroad signed their names to an open letter to the government.

The cadre of scientific experts called for the reversal of policies which they believed were creating a damaging “perfect storm” in third-level education that urgently needed to be addressed.

Low levels of research investment, steadily declining state grants to universities and a constant demand to increase student numbers were among...