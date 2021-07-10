Subscribe Today
Further scrutiny for UCD over €2m deal with Tullow Oil

Higher Education Authority to seek confirmation from university that its agreement with the company did not contribute to climate and biodiversity crises

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th July, 2021
The Higher Education Authority is to write to UCD asking for confirmation that its deal with Tullow did not contravene its statutory governance requirements.

University College Dublin (UCD) is facing further scrutiny over a €2 million agreement it formerly held with Tullow Oil under which the college ran educational courses for regulatory officials in African and South American countries.

The Higher Education Authority is to write to UCD asking for confirmation that its deal with Tullow, which attracted criticism when it emerged earlier this year, did not contravene its statutory governance requirements.

Alan Wall, the chief executive of the...

