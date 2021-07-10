Further scrutiny for UCD over €2m deal with Tullow Oil
Higher Education Authority to seek confirmation from university that its agreement with the company did not contribute to climate and biodiversity crises
University College Dublin (UCD) is facing further scrutiny over a €2 million agreement it formerly held with Tullow Oil under which the college ran educational courses for regulatory officials in African and South American countries.
The Higher Education Authority is to write to UCD asking for confirmation that its deal with Tullow, which attracted criticism when it emerged earlier this year, did not contravene its statutory governance requirements.
Alan Wall, the chief executive of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State warned more funding is needed at GMIT’s Mayo campus due to a growing deficit
A new report recommends voluntary redundancies as deficit is viewed as unlikely to fall in line with targets set by state
Ireland’s top two universities bought almost €50m of property in five years
Two new buildings for Trinity College Dublin accounted for the bulk of the spending since 2015
Leaving Cert algorithm expert providing ‘feedback’ on new system
Dr Fernando Cartwright, creator of last year’s Leaving Cert algorithm which resulted in thousands of students graded erroneously, has given advice to the Department of Education for this year
UCC professor: forget potholes, ask TDs about research instead
John Cryan, vice-president of research innovation at UCC, said scientific advances were needed to deal with further crises such as climate change